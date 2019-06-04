Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine

M Venkaiah



Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord at Tirumala near here.

arrived here with his family members last evening on a two-day spiritual visit and stayed at a heavily guarded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) guest house on the hills.

On his arrival at the shrine at the crack of dawn, he was accorded a warm welcome.

He spent about half an hour in the shrine, temple sources told

After offering prayers, the was honoured with a sacred silk cloth and 'prasadam' by the management of the shrine.

Later, talking to reporters, he said Lord was his family deity and thus he was named after the Lord.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)