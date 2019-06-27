Veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala dead

Veteran Telugu actress and G Vijaya died at a private hospital here following brief illness, hospital authorities said Thursday.

She breathed her last at Hospital in Gachibowli where she was undergoing treatment on Wednesday night, they said.

She was 73.

Wife of veteran and step-mother of current Telugu star Mahesh Babu, Vijaya entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the female with most number of movies to her credit (44).

Born on February 20, 1946 in Tamil Nadu, she entered the film industry at the age of seven and acted in over 200 movies in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

She directed movies in Telugu and other languages also.

Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of Vijaya

"The conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family. He remembered her services in the Telugu cine field," an official release said.

K Laxman tweeted: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of veteran garu. A huge loss to Telugu film industry. Condolences to her family & friends... Om Shanti."



Junior NTR in his condolence message said she was a pioneering filmmaker.

" Garu was a pioneering filmmaker whose life is an inspiration for many. Extremely saddened to hear the Extending my deepest condolences to her family," he tweeted.

