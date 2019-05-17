Veteran Telugu actor Rallapalli no more

Venkata Narasimha Rao, popularly known by his surname Rallapalli, passed away at a private hospital here Friday evening following a cardiac arrest.

He was 74.

Rallappali, who had been suffering from a liver problem, passed away at 6.16 PM following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 15, they said.

began his acting career in theater at a young age and subsequently entered films.

He had also worked as a staff artiste in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Ralapalli acted in more than 800 films and was popular as a and character artiste.

He was a five time winner of the the prestigious Nandi award in undivided

Some of his well-known films include 'Thoorpu velle Railu', 'Srivariki Prema Lekha' and 'Rendu Rellu Aaru'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)