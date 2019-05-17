Eleven flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weather

-
ALSO READ
Chinese woman apprehended with gold biscuit at IGI airport
Man held with gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh at Delhi airport
9 flights diverted due to fog, low visibility at Delhi airport
Chinese man held with gold bars at IGI airport
Delhi Airport handled 1 mn metric tonne cargo in past 12 months
-
Eleven flights were diverted from the Delhi airport here till 9.25 pm on Friday due to inclement, officials said.
"There is air congestion currently due to bad weather," they said. More flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours.
Total of "11 flights have been diverted from Delhi airport till 9.25 pm" and "more flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours", officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU