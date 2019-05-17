Eleven flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weather

Eleven flights were diverted from the airport here till 9.25 pm on Friday due to inclement, officials said.

"There is air congestion currently due to bad weather," they said. More flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours.

Total of "11 flights have been diverted from airport till 9.25 pm" and "more flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours", officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)