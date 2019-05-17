JUST IN
Eleven flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weather

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Eleven flights were diverted from the Delhi airport here till 9.25 pm on Friday due to inclement, officials said.

"There is air congestion currently due to bad weather," they said. More flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours.

Total of "11 flights have been diverted from Delhi airport till 9.25 pm" and "more flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours", officials said.

