HDFC twins' merger plan to moderately hurt bank's profitability: Moody's

-
ALSO READ
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Brokerages see return ratios improving by FY25-26
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger powers D-Street: Sensex, Nifty50 jump over 2%
What does the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger mean for shareholders?
HDFC - HDFC Bank merger: What's in store for the shareholders?
HDFC twins' stocks see heavy selling pressure; settle nearly 3% down
-
TThe proposed merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd will moderately hurt the lender's profitability in the next 2-3 years, driven by higher funding costs to meet the regulatory liquidity norms, global rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.
The rating agency, however, affirmed all the ratings of HDFC Bank, including the Baa3 long-term local and foreign current deposit ratings and Ba3(hyb) Additional Tier 1 securities rating.
The rating affirmation with a stable outlook takes account of Moody's expectation that the financial fundamentals of HDFC Bank will remain stable and robust after considering the financial impact of the proposed acquisition of HDFC by the bank, the agency said in a statement.
The two entities' solid commercial and retail banking franchises reflected in their status as the largest private-sector bank and largest non-bank finance company in India by assets will support their funding and liquidity, it said.
On April 4, 2022, HDFC Bank and HDFC announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement whereby the business of HDFC Limited will be merged into HDFC Bank in an all-stock transaction.
The boards of both entities have approved the merger and expect the transaction to close by the end-2023, upon completion of closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals, it said.
The proposed transaction will significantly enhance HDFC Bank's product portfolio with a higher percentage of secured and long duration mortgage loans, the agency said, adding the merger will also improve the bank's ability to cross-sell retail banking products to the customers of HDFC Limited.
The increased scale and comprehensive product offering will help the combined group's drive revenue opportunities and support operating and underwriting efficiencies, it said.
"The transaction will moderately hurt HDFC Bank's profitability in the next 2-3 years driven by higher funding costs to meet the regulatory liquidity norms, including cash reserve ratio, statutory liquidity ratio as well as costs associated with compliance with the priority sector lending norms. Further, the share of market funding will increase in the near term," it said.
Nevertheless, Moody's expects the bank's strong retail franchise and access to low-cost depositors will help mitigate the impact. It also expects the combined entity's asset quality and capitalisation to remain broadly stable.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU