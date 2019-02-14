JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

TMC's extended core committee meeting on Feb 25

If NDA brings ordinance on Citizenship Bill, will cancel it after coming to power: Cong
Business Standard

Vice Admiral Ghormade takes over as Chief of Staff, Eastern

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

Vice Admiral S N Ghormade Thursday assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, at Visakhapatnam.

Prior to this, he was Director General of Naval Operations.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Ghormade was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1984.

A defence release here said Ghormade held various operational and staff appointments over the past 35 years, including commands of guided-missile frigate INS Brahmaputra, submarine rescue vessel INS Nireekshak and minesweeper INS Alleppey.

He was also Principal Director of Personnel, Director Naval Plans, and Joint Director Naval Plans at Naval Headquarters besides Director (Military Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 21:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements