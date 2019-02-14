Vice Admiral Ghormade takes over as Chief of Staff, Eastern

-
ALSO READ
Navy has role as security provider in Indian Ocean region: ENC
Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar takes charge as Vice Chief of Naval Staff
Navy considering induction of women as sailors
Missiles specialist Vice-Admiral Ajit Kumar P. is new WNC chief
Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar takes over as Vice Chief of Navy
-
Vice Admiral S N Ghormade Thursday assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, at Visakhapatnam.
Prior to this, he was Director General of Naval Operations.
A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Ghormade was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1984.
A defence release here said Ghormade held various operational and staff appointments over the past 35 years, including commands of guided-missile frigate INS Brahmaputra, submarine rescue vessel INS Nireekshak and minesweeper INS Alleppey.
He was also Principal Director of Personnel, Director Naval Plans, and Joint Director Naval Plans at Naval Headquarters besides Director (Military Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU