Vice Admiral Ghormade takes over as Chief of Staff, Eastern

S N Ghormade Thursday assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, at Visakhapatnam.

Prior to this, he was General of Naval Operations.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Ghormade was commissioned into the on January 1, 1984.

A defence release here said Ghormade held various operational and staff appointments over the past 35 years, including commands of guided-missile frigate INS Brahmaputra, submarine rescue vessel INS Nireekshak and minesweeper INS Alleppey.

He was also Principal of Personnel, Naval Plans, and at Naval Headquarters besides Director ( Affairs) at the

