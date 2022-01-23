Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19 a second time

-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid.
This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.
"Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.
It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.
