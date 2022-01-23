Karnataka achieves 100% first dose Covid vaccine coverage: Health minister

-
Karnataka on Sunday achieved 100 per cent coverage of first dose of COVID-19 vaccine among its eligible population, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.
He also claimed that Karnataka became the first state in the country to achieve this feat.
"We made it! It took us exactly 1 year and 7 days to achieve 100% first dose coverage! Karnataka is the first state in the country (over 4 crore adult population) to achieve this feat! Kudos to all health workers and district administration on this stellar achievement!", Sudhakar tweeted.
According to the data shared by him, Gadag district achieved 105 per cent vaccination of its eligible population with the first dose whereas inoculation coverage in Bidar, Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts, was 104 per cent of the population.
