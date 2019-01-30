Vice President to unveil Gandhi's 'Grand Wall Mural' Thursday

Venkaiah will unveil Mahatma Gandhi's 'Grand Wall Mural' here Thursday to mark his 150th birth anniversary year, the and Village Industries Commission said.

The 150 square meters clay mural of is made of 'Kulhads' by 150 village potters, who assembled to make it at Morbi in the birthplace of Gandhiji, the KVIC said in a statement.

"With the co-operation of these 150 highly-skilled potters from all over the country, we have made this 150-square-metre (15 x 10 metres) wall mural, using their Kulhads," KVIC said.

He said the potters had brought clay from their respective regions to produce Kulhads for the mural.

As many as 3,870 all-weather proof Kulhads were used in the final design.

