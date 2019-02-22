Vice-President to visit Sikkim on February 25

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will undertake a two-day visit to Sikkim from February 25, an official release said on Friday.
Naidu will fly from Delhi by a special aircraft to Bagdogra airport on February 25 morning and from there he will take a helicopter to Pakyong airport, it said.
The vice-president is scheduled to interact with scientists of National Research Centre for Orchids at Pakyong on the first day of his Sikkim visit.
Later in the day, he will lay foundation stone of the Centre for Training and Demonstration for Bamboo and Sustainable Structures at Raj Bhawan, the release said.
Naidu will also launch Pranab Mukherjee's Chair for Sustainable Development at ICFAI University in the capital in the evening.
The Vice-President will lay foundation stone of Office-cun-Guest house of the Rajya Sainik Board and attend a function at Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS) on February 26 before leaving for the national capital, the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) said in a release.
The vice-president's proposed visit to Sikkim in June last year was cancelled due to inclement weather in the Himalayan state.
