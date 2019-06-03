Video of doctor thrashing patient in Rajasthan hospital goes viral

A video purportedly showing a doctor thrashing a patient admitted at state-run Hospital here has gone viral on social media, following which the sought a report on the matter from the hospital administration by June 25.

According to the hospital administration, patient (30), hailing from and currently residing in Chandpole area here, was admitted at their facility on June 1 for a type of with gastritis, when he turned violent with the doctors.

The patient first manhandled a female doctor and when a male doctor and the patient's family tried to calm him down the patient, he started to physically fight with the rest, hospital authorities said.

"The video circulated on seems to be edited. A disciplinary committee will investigate the matter and a report will be submitted to the as well. The patient is now fit to be discharged," Hospital Dr D S told

The incident occurred on June 1 but the matter came to light on Monday after the video started to trend online.

In the purported video, a doctor is seen slapping the patient in the ward where other patients were also undergoing treatment.

Taking cognisance of the video, sought report on the action taken by the hospital administration, saying that thrashing any patient is a severe crime.

