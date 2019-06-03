Bangladesh to play their first series in India as BCCI announces home season schedule

will play a series in for the first time when they tour the neighbouring nation in November for three T20s and two Tests.

In a first, the BCCI on Monday announced the schedule of the entire home season which will comprise five Tests, nine ODIs and 12 T20s.

The three Tests against in October and two against will be part of the inaugural World Test Championship that begins after

The season will begin with arriving for three T20s and as many Tests starting September 15.

What is noticeable in the entire schedule is will not be playing a full-series comprising Tests, T20s and ODIs in one go. And that means that will return to play three ODIs in March 2020.

The series against will begin with the first T20 in The two Tests will be played in (November 14-18) and Kolkata (November 22-26).

Bangladesh had toured for the first time in 2017 when they played a one-off Test in They will also be one of the six sides India will play in the nine-team World Test Championship. The ICC has already made it clear that India and will not be facing each other in the first cycle, unless they both make the final.

After Bangladesh's departure in the last week of November, India will face the in three T20s and as many ODIs starting December 6. The following month will see touring India for three T20s between January 5-10.

Four days later, India play in the first ODI of the three-match series. The BCCI and had serious differences over the scheduling of the series but the Indian board eventually had its way.

The home season will conclude in March with South Africa's ODI tour of India.

Complete breakdown of the home series fixtures:



Freedom Trophy - 2019 against South Africa:



1st T20I: September 15, Dharamsala2nd T20I: September 18, Mohali3rd T20I: September 22, Bengaluru1st Test: October 2-6, Vizag2nd Test: October 10-14, Ranchi3rd Test: October 19-23, PuneBangladesh's Tour of India - 2019:1st T20I: November 3,2nd T20I: November 7,3rd T20I: November 10,1st Test: November 14-18,2nd Test: November 22-26, KolkataWest Indies' Tour of India 2019:1st T20I: December 6,2nd T20I: December 8, Thiruvananthapuram3rd T20I: December 11,1st ODI: December 15, Chennai2nd ODI: December 18, Vizag3rd ODI: December 22, CuttackZimbabwe's Tour of India - 2020:1st T20I: January 5, Guwahati2nd T20I: January 7,3rd T20I: January 10, PuneAustralia's Tour of India - 2020:1st ODI: January 14,2nd ODI: January 17,3rd ODI: January 19, Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)