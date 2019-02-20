Vignesh shocks No.2 seed Suraj Prabodh

Tamil Nadu's Vignesh Veerabhadran shocked second-seeded Suraj R Prabodh of 7-6(1), 6-2 in the singles pre-quarterfinals of the MCC-SR Memorial AITA men's championship here Wednesday.

Veerabhadran and Prabodh were involved in long rallies in the first set with the latter dominating in the early stages. Errors crept into the No.2 seed's game, allowing the Tamil gain an advantage.

In the tiebreak, Prabodh's formidable single-handed backhand fell apart and his rival capitalised to win it easily 7-1.

In the second set, Prabodh committed several errors, sending his groundstrokes long and wide and trailed 0-5.

He won two games, but Veerabhadran held his nerve to close out the match.

In the quarterfinals, Veerabhadran will play state-mate Dhakshineswar Suresh, who came from behind to outlast Rishi Reddy of in three sets.

Top-seed of scored a comfortable win over youngster of to reach the last eight.

Results: Men's singles (Pre-quarterfinals): Niki K Poonacha S-1 beat 6-1, 6-4; Dalwinder Singh (S-8) beat (Del) 6-2, 6-1; S D Prajwal Dev (Kar, S-4) beat Gokul Suresh (TN) 6-4, 6-1; V M Ranjeet (S-5) beat Prithvi Sekhar 6-1, 6-2.

(AP, S-6) beat (Kar) 6-2, 6-0; (WB, S-3) beat 7-6(5), 6-4; beat (Kar) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Vignesh Veerabhadran beat Suraj R Prabodh (S-2) 7-6(1), 6-2.

Doubles (Quarterfinals): and beat and (walkover); and beat Prithvi Sekhar and P C Vignesh 6-2, 6-4; Aramaan Bhatia and Hardeep Singh beat Himansu Mor and Eklavya Singh 6-3, 6-3.

