Vijayawada airport now read for wide-body aircraft operations

Wide-body aircraft can now start operating from as the extension and strengthening of the existing runway has been completed, according to the Airports Authority of (AAI).

The strengthening as well as extension of the runway 8-26 to 3,360 metres from 2,286 metres and associated works have been done at a cost of Rs 145 crore.

"The airport will now be able to facilitate operations of wide-body aircraft," the AAI said in a release on Tuesday.

Besides, the existing runway 05/23 at has been strengthened and extended to 3,165 metres from 1,750 metres. This along with other works cost around Rs 181.45 crore, the release said.

These projects in were inaugurated on Tuesday by Civil Aviation through a video link from the national capital.

Besides, the laid the foundation stone for linear expansion of terminal building of

"The existing terminal area of 19,800 square metres will be expanded to 29,050 square metres at a cost of Rs 60 crore," the release said.

