Vijender Singh blessed with a baby boy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh and Congress' south Delhi candidate was blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday morning.

"And it's a baby boy," Singh posted on Twitter.

The olympic bronze medallist has a five-year-old son Abir.

He said it is a coincidence that another Olympian MC Mary Kom's son's birthday also falls on the same day.

"I am really happy and my family is complete now. There have been several ups and downs in the last few days.

"I was busy with election campaigning at a time when my wife needed me the most. She was really strong through that phase and I salute her," he told PTI.

His rival from the south Delhi seat AAP's Raghav Chadha also congratulated him on twitter.

