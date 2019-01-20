Vikramarka to be Leader of Opposition in T'gana Assembly

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was Sunday recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Assembly.
An announcement to this effect was made by Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy in the House.
AICC president Rahul Gandhi appointed Vikramarka as the CLP leader on Friday.
A meeting of Congress MLAs, MLCs and MPs Thursday passed a resolution unanimously authorising Gandhi to decide on the CLP leader.
Congress is the main opposition in the 119-member assembly with 19 seats. TRS had returned to power in the December 7 elections by winning 88 seats.
Vikramarka, who has been representing Madhira (SC) constituency since 2009, had served as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Prior to that, he was Congress' Chief Whip in the Assembly.
Vikramarka had also served as the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). He headed the party's campaign committee during the recent Assembly elections.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU