Gehlot asks officials to prepare Ratlam-Dumgarpur-Banswara rail line project report

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked state officials to prepare the Ratlam-Dungarpur-Banswara rail line project report at the earliest.

He issued the directions at a meeting with chief secretary D B Gupta on Saturday night.

"The chief minister asked the chief secretary to get the report prepared soon after holding discussions with officials of concerning departments," said an official release.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 16:30 IST

