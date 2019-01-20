Minister says UK faces 'political tsunami' if Brexit halted

Britain's says the country will face a "political tsunami" if the government does not deliver on voters' decision to leave the

wrote in that "failure to deliver Brexit would produce a yawning gap between Parliament and the people, a schism in our political system with unknowable consequences."



The Brexit process has been deadlocked since Theresa May's EU divorce deal was rejected by Parliament last week. Some lawmakers are pushing for the UK to delay its departure, scheduled for March 29, until politicians can agree on a way forward.

May is due to report to Parliament Monday on how she plans to alter the rejected deal. There are few signs she plans to make radical changes.

