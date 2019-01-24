Villager hacks woman to death on suspicion she made his son

A 50-year-old villager hacked a woman to death suspecting her to be a witch in Odisha's district, police said Thursday.

The accused, who suspected that she made his son ill by performing black magic on him, surrendered before the police Thursday and confessed to have killed Suni Singh (55).

The incident took place on at Bhumija Sahi village under station limit in the tribal dominated district on Wednesday night.

station inspector-in-charge Yogendra Mallik said the accused has been arrested and body sent for postmortem.

"I suspected her to be a witch as my son continued to remain ill. She might be performing black magic on my son," the accused said in his statement to the police.

He was arrested and sent to jail in 2013 for misbehaving with the victim for the same reason.

