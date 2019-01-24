Defamation case filed against BJD's Lok Sabha member in Delhi court

A complaint has been filed against senior and BJD's member Misra by another in a court here for allegedly making objectionable remarks in an interview to a newspaper in August last year.

took cognisance of the complaint and posted the matter for February 2 for examination of the complainant.

In his complaint, Siddhartha Singh has sought Misra's prosecution under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code for alleged defamatory remarks against him in an interview to the newspaper, saying they "diminished the public image of the complainant and severally affected professional life also".

Singh claimed that Misra made the remarks after he had filed a complaint before of against him over "unprofessional" conduct for representing discoms before the

He submitted that Misra was the set up in relation to violation of management rules by the discom companies and the committee submitted a report claiming that power companies were at fault and had violated management rules.

The committee report had recommended punitive actions against those companies, the complaint said.

However, Misra started representing the same power companies before NGT against whom the report had recommended punitive actions, it claimed.

Singh had filed a petition before the NGT on behalf of a resident against power companies in relation to alleged violation of management rules, whereas Misra started appearing as to defend the discom companies.

Singh, thereafter, filed the complaint before of accusing Misra of "severe misconduct", following which the alleged defamatory remarks were made, the complaint said.

