Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

Vistara airline on Saturday announced it will start a daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26 this year.
With this, Indore becomes 30th destination on its network.
According to Vistara, the flight will depart from Delhi airport at 6.55 am daily and arrive at Indore airport at 8.20 am.
The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
Vinod Kannan, the chief strategy officer, Vistara, said, "A key manufacturing centre that's now also emerging as a major SME hub, Indore has seen a significant spike in demand for greater air connectivity to the rest of the country."
The airline connects 30 destinations, including three international, and operates over 1,200 flights per week using 32 aircraft in its fleet.
