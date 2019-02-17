VLCC to open wellness centres, skill development institutes in

Beauty and firm VLCC, has planned to open 14 centres and five skill development institutes in in 2019.

The expansion plan was in line with the company's strategy to reach out to more customers as it strives to further strengthen its foothold, a top said.

The company already operates 11 centres in the State.

" is an important market for us and we are extremely happy with the uptake of beauty, health and segment in the state. The network expansion has been well-planned to reach out to every customer not just in Chennai, but also in and Madurai," VLCC Healthcare Ltd, founder said in a company statement.

Taking into consideration that the State with a population of around 79 million ranking high in obesity, VLCC was offering latest body sculpting and scientific weight-loss procedures like DNA Wellness and Coolsculpting to customers apart from the advanced beauty and skin care treatments, she said.

Vandana Luthra, a recipient of aard for contribution to trade and industry, is the for skills and development council, which is funded by National Skill Development Council, a part of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

VLCC also has planned to add more institutes to contribute to the skill development of the youth for their employability in the wellness sector, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)