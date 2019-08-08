Vodafone Idea selects Amdocs to consolidate postpaid operations

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea board approves merger of 2 subsidiaries with parent
Vodafone Idea to invest Rs 20,000 cr in networks over 15 months: Officials
Vodafone Idea plunges 29% to hit new low on weak June quarter result
Interest cost may force Vodafone Idea to raise funds at regular intervals
Telecom dept floats Voda-Idea FDI plan Cabinet note ahead of rights issue
-
Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it has selected software firm Amdocs to consolidate its postpaid operations for retail and enterprise customers across mobile as well as fixed-line services.
As part of the new multi-year agreement, Idea postpaid customers will be migrated to Amdocs software platform, which has been supporting Vodafone postpaid customers under the managed services model.
"By migrating Idea's entire postpaid customer base to Amdocs' software, Vodafone Idea will be able to streamline and further automate and digitalize postpaid operations across the merged entity and offer improved customer service and digital experience consistently to almost 23 million customers (as at June 2019)," VIL said in a statement.
Amdocs provide software solutions around billing, consumer engagement with telecom network etc.
"Our renewed partnership with Amdocs will enable VIL to further modernize, automate, and digitize operations, resulting in speedy introduction of new services, innovative price plans and bundling. This will help us provide a compelling digital experience and service quality, such as faster bill delivery and more accurate billing to our entire base of postpaid customers," Vishant Vora, chief technology officer, VIL said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU