Vodafone Idea selects Amdocs to consolidate postpaid operations

on Thursday said it has selected software firm Amdocs to consolidate its postpaid operations for retail and enterprise customers across mobile as well as fixed-line services.

As part of the new multi-year agreement, Idea postpaid customers will be migrated to Amdocs software platform, which has been supporting Vodafone postpaid customers under the managed services model.

"By migrating Idea's entire postpaid customer base to Amdocs' software, will be able to streamline and further automate and digitalize postpaid operations across the merged entity and offer improved customer service and digital experience consistently to almost 23 million customers (as at June 2019)," VIL said in a statement.

Amdocs provide software solutions around billing, consumer engagement with telecom network etc.

"Our renewed partnership with Amdocs will enable VIL to further modernize, automate, and digitize operations, resulting in speedy introduction of new services, innovative price plans and bundling. This will help us provide a compelling digital experience and service quality, such as faster bill delivery and more accurate billing to our entire base of postpaid customers," Vishant Vora, chief technology officer, VIL said.