JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Huawei 5G curb impact: Vodafone to take $221 million hit in Europe
Business Standard

Volkswagen starts pre-booking for two new SUVs - Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc

Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seater SUV powered by a petrol engine mated to a seven-speed gear box

Press Trust of India  |  Greater Noida 

Volkswagen
Volkswagen

German automaker Volkswagen on Wednesday commenced pre-booking for two up coming SUVs which it plans to launch in the first half of the year. The company, which is looking to launch four sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the country over the next two years, started pre-bookings for Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc.

Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seater SUV powered by a petrol engine mated to a seven-speed gear box. The model comes with a large boot space that fits every kind of luggage.

Five seater, T-Roc comes with Coupe style and seven-speed petrol powertrain. It comes with standard equipment that is part of the brand's global SUV portfolio sun roof, six-airbags, ABS, among others.

The company also showcased its Taigun SUV, which is the first product built on MQB AO IN platform under Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project.

"With the India premiere of VW's SUV family, the brand is showcasing its clear direction and focus for the Indian market," VW Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp told reporters at the sidelines of Auto Expo here.

The company's SUV range over the next two years will cater to every customer segment, he added.

"We will be launching the Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc in first half of 2020, giving customers a plethora of options from brand Volkswagen," Knapp said.
First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 15:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU