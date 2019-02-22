VVDN Technologies Unveil Irya- Smart NIC Card for Telco Edge Market With the Low-Profile Standard Form Factor Using Xilinx UltraScale+

/ -- VVDN Technologies, one of the leading ODMs based out of India, partnering with Xilinx, the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, unveil a Half Height, Half Length (HHHL) Irya-SmartNIC solution at MWC 2019 using UltraScale+ FPGAs . Irya- SmartNIC (half height, half length) helps accelerate functions such as virtual switching, Security and compute for dynamic workloads in the cloud-connected infrastructure. Dramatically improving (up to 10x) performance and efficiency vs. generic NICs using software in Telco Datacenter and Communication applications. The low profile and low power SmartNIC can be ideal for Telco edge wired and such as wireless L1 (codec functionality) and L2 (PDCP, GTP etc.) offloads, security (IPSec, SSL, Flow classifications) and custom offloads.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811458/VVDNTechnologiesLogo.jpg )



and VVDN have successfully established performance of high-end offload functions using this SmartNIC with COTS servers.

Key Features Include:



Form factors - Half-height and Half-length with single slot form factor (Low profile form factor) Memory - 2 x 72bit DDR4 memory running at 2400MTPS with a density up to 8 GB per channel Interfaces supported - 2 X QSFP28+ and PCIe Gen3.0 X 16 host interface Connectivity ports - 2 x QSFP28+ Languages - VHDL/Verilog, P4 Availability on Platforms - Ultrascale+ VU9P and VU7P options Reference Applications - OVS offload, offload, Packet n/w analyzer. "VVDN is excited to work with Xilinx on next generation With the launch of Irya, based on Xilinx technology VVDN take a significant leap forward for Telco datacenters and Telco Edge markets, which continue to be challenged to improve CPU performance," said Puneet Agarwal, Sales. He further added, " is one of the unique NIC with HHHL from factor with Xilinx UltraScale+ device. VVDN has developed a hand full of reference design on top of this, which can be used by end customers for developing VVDN also offers customization of reference designs to suit the end customer requirements.""Being able to deliver a Half-height and Half-length with single slot form factor, demonstrate a strong experience and skillset from the VVDN team," said Farhad Shafai, There is a market demand for this type of low profile form factor SmartNIC for

VVDN will display Irya- SmartNIC HHHL at Mobile in on February 25-28, 2019 in Hall 6, Stand 6M30.

Currently the boards are sampling. Please contact VVDN Marketing Team at for further information on pricing and availability.

About



is one of the leading Product Engineering, Cloud and Manufacturing Companies that is uniquely positioned to deliver versatile, innovative, world-class Company embodies real customer value by providing advanced engineering, cloud and through innovative cutting-edge technology. We work closely with our customers and partners to develop and manufacture commercially viable best-in-class products. VVDN's strong partnerships and alliances with various Silicon Companies has helped the company to stay ahead of the curve by developing cutting edge solutions for customers in various domains including Automotive, IoT, Networking, Cameras, Industrial space.

Source: Pvt. Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)