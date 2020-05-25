Maha: 5 COVID-19 patients die in Aurangabad since Sun evening

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

Five COVID-19 patients died

in Aurangabad's Government Medical College and Hospital between Sunday night and Monday morning, an official said.

The GMCH currently has 70 coronavirus positive patients, of which the condition of nine is critical, he added.

"Of the five who died since Sunday night, the youngest was 35-year-old, while the eldest was 75 years of age. Four of them were women," he informed.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 18:28 IST

