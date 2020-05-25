It's a compliment: Nicholas Hoult on people claiming he copies Hugh Grant

-
Nicholas Hoult says when people claim that he has stolen certain mannerisms from his About A Boy co-star Hugh Grant, he take is as a compliment.
Hoult, known for playing Beast in X-Men: First Class, Nux in Mad Max: Fury Road and Harley in The Favourite, had his career breakthrough at the age of 12, when he starred alongside Grant in About a Boy.
The 30-year-old actor said the British star has left a huge impact on him.
"One of my first experiences making a film was with Hugh Grant on About A Boy'. That's certainly something that I don't think I purposefully do, but occasionally people will say that there's things I do particularly within Tony's writing (Tony McNamara, who wrote The Favourite') there's occasionally moments where people think I take things that Hugh does and stolen them and run with them maybe a little bit.
I don't purposefully do that, but I take it as a compliment when people do say that, Hoult told Collider.
The actor recently had to drop out of the cast of Mission: Impossible 7 due to scheduling conflicts.
