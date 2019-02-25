JBM Group acquires major shareholding in Linde-Wiemann GmbH

-
JBM Group announced that it has acquired major shareholding in Germany based Linde-Wiemann GmbH KG, a leading manufacturer of complex structural components & assemblies to automotive OEM's worldwide.
The acquisition brings to the foray a plethora of synergies for JBM Group in the form of new products, global customers, new German technologies that will not only help in expanding the global footprint of the homegrown conglomerate but will also aid in adding strategic value to its Indian operations, thereby increasing the Group's long-term competitiveness.
