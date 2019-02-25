MNS burns packets of 'Pakistani' spices in Navi Mumbai

Activists of Navnirman Sena (MNS) burned packets of spices they claimed to have been manufactured in and being sold to customers, in Sanpada area of neighbouring Navi on Sunday.

A Monday said the party activists had got a tip-off that a shop in Sanpada node was selling packets of spices that are made in

"Our activists first visited the shop concerned and purchased packets of spices which were found to be manufactured in and being sold in Maharashtra," said Navi

Mane said the activists took out the packets of spices from the shop and set them on fire. "We warned the owner of the shop against selling Pakistani spices," he said.

After the protest, the party activists raised slogans against while condemning the Pulwama terror attack of February 14 in which 40 troopers of CRPF were killed in a suicide bomb strike.

"We are submitting letters to the Agriculture Produce (APMC) here asking it not to allow any local merchant to sell Pakistani spices," added Mane.

