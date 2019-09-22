Was left with no other option but to visit JU: Bengal Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said he was left with no other option but to rush to Jadavpur University for rescuing Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was heckled and held up by a section of students at the varsity.

After being held up at the university campus by protestors from leftist students unions for nearly five hours, Supriyo was taken out by the governor late on Thursday evening.

Dhankar, who is also the chancellor of the university, said there was nothing wrong in his decision to visit its campus to understand the prevailing situation at that time.

"I am happy that after I went there, I got the cooperation and support of students and professors," he said.

"If I don't connect with the agitating students and understand their situation, who will connect with them? I have to connect, have a dialogue with them... Only then, we can go ahead," the governor said at an event here.

Dhankar had earlier faced flak from the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for turning up at the varsity without informing the state government, and for adopting a "partisan approach" in blaming it for the ruckus.

