Shashank Shekhar appointed MP advocate general

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday appointed Shashank Shekhar as the state's advocate general.

He was acting AG since May 17 this year after the death of incumbent Rajendra Tiwari.

He said a team of government counsels at the AG's office would be constituted soon.

"I will ensure speedy filing of replies in cases and ensure appropriate action is taken in cases where courts have issued interim orders," Shekhar told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)