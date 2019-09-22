JUST IN
Shashank Shekhar appointed MP advocate general

Press Trust of India  |  Jabalpur 

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday appointed Shashank Shekhar as the state's advocate general.

He was acting AG since May 17 this year after the death of incumbent Rajendra Tiwari.

He said a team of government counsels at the AG's office would be constituted soon.

"I will ensure speedy filing of replies in cases and ensure appropriate action is taken in cases where courts have issued interim orders," Shekhar told PTI.

First Published: Sun, September 22 2019. 18:45 IST

