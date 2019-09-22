Four killed in car accident in Karnataka

Four people were killed and seven injured in a collision involving two cars in Chitradurga district, police said on Sunday.

Twelve occupants of an SUV were returning after attending a Ganesha procession, when the incident occurred at Kalkere village in Hosadurga Taluk late Saturday night.

A speeding car coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle, killing four people on the spot.

A case of reckless driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the IPC was registered, they added.

