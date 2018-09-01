Waterlogging, traffic snarls after heavy rains in Delhi

came to a virtual standstill after heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital Saturday, leading to excessive waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Streets were waterlogged near the at Minto Road and also in Civil Lines area where various cars were seen half-submerged in water.

"Waterlogging was reported at Iron Bridge Loni Road, Khajuri Chowk Wazirabad Road, Bhajan Pura Main Market Wazirabad Road, R/A Loni, Apsara Border, Yamuna Marg, IP College MGM Road Ring Road, Under IP Flyover Vikas Marg, Chatta Rail Lothian Road," a Traffic Police said.

"Roads submerged following the rainfall included those under Modi Mill Flyover, T-Point on the way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Rajghat, Janpath, the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, to Lajpat Nagar market on Ring Road, Inderprastha Marg near the Police headquarters, Rajendra Prasad Road, GT Karnal Road, Minto Road and others," he added.

The traffic police has also asked people to avoid Delhi-Noida road towards Ashram where traffic was blocked after a bus broke down.

The also had to cancel the Change of due to heavy rains.

"The Change of on the Forecourt of will not be held today (September 1, 2018) due to heavy rain in New Delhi," the House tweeted.

The traffic was affected at Mathura road, Shershah road, Mathura road to Bhairon road, Purana quila road, Bihari colony, Maharashi Raman marg, Teen Murti lane, 11 Murti and Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg near post office due to excessive waterlogging.

"Waterlogging was reported at Lajpat Nagar market, Pant Nagar bus stand and IP Marg near police headquarters. The traffic movement was closed on Bhairon road both ways due to waterlogging," the said.

Delhi has received 61 mm of rainfall since morning and the weatherman has predicted the downpour to continue throughout the day.

The is posting alerts on its handle to inform the residents about which routes to avoid.

