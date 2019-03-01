WB BJP cadre to flag Modi govt's track record in fighting Pak

With patriotic fervour running high, the BJP in has decided to hard sell the Modi government's fight against terrorism, particularly its actions targeting in the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide bombing, ahead of the elections, party sources said.

A meeting of the party's booth-level functionaries and state election committee members resolved to send party cadre to every household to flag the Modi government's "political will" to teach Pakistan-backed outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed "befitting lessons" for their acts of terrorism.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, sources said, asked leaders and workers to fan out across and appeal to the "partiotic and nationalistic" sentiments of people.

"No doubt it is a victory of our armed forces. But, at the same time, the political will of the also came into play. There is no harm in propagating about it," a quoted Ghosh as having told the meeting.

Another leader said the meeting took note of the heightened sense of patriotism and nationalistic fervour prevailing in like in other states.

"We have been asked by our leaders to propagate about how the has shown the political will and guts to fight back and terror groups it is backing, and how the previous governments led by the lacked that political will," another said.

The state BJP leadership told the workers to strongly raise these issues while being unsparing in the criticism of West Bengal's government for its "misrule".

They have been asked to especially target TMC supremo and for questioning the timing of the Pulwama terror attack and India's strong response to it.

Mamata had asked in the wake of the attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF troopers whether the government wanted to go to war with when elections were round the corner.

The BJP cadre have been told to highlight Banerjee's statement demanding evidence to substantiate the Centre's claim that bombers destroyed the biggest terror training camp of the JeM at Balakot deep inside Pakistan which could have killed up to 300 operatives.

"We will propagate how the TMC, in its bid to appease a particular community, has not stopped from questioning even our security forces and their sacrifices," a said.

