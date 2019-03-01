Toll from Somalia siege rises to 19: ambulance service

At least 19 people have been killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, ambulance workers said Friday, as security forces fought to end a nearly 20-hour siege by insurgents.

"We have recovered 14 more dead bodies from under the rubble of collapsed buildings, bringing the total number of dead to 19," said.

Medics had earlier pulled five bodies from the wreckage immediately after the explosion, but the recovery of more bodies was blocked by the ensuing fighting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)