UK-TN officials hold talks on electric vehicles

The United Kingdom Friday said it has undertaken a study to identify opportunities for collaboration with India on electric vehicles.
To explore areas of partnership with Tamil Nadu, a delegation led by British Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford met Transport Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Transport Commissioner C Samayamoorthy, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Managing Director, Subodh Kumar.
"We see a great opportunity for cooperation between UK companies and Tamil Nadu on electric mobility," Pilmore-Bedford said in a release.
"Tamil Nadu is a strong and established automotive hub and is developing a forward looking electric vehicle policy while UK hosts many companies that are at forefront of EV technology," he said.
The delegates and the government authorities engaged in discussions centered around innovative solutions for charging infrastructure development, grid management, renewable energy integration, vehicle to grid systems and city level planning among others.
Tamil Nadu has collaborated with the UK government to organise stake holder consultation exercises on electric mobility policies, technologies.
"I hope that by bringing in a delegation of experts in this sector -- the second in less than two months this year -- this will open doors to new partnerships which will further strengthen our ties," Pilmore-Bedford said.
