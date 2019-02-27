WB Cong leaders face protest over proposed alliance with

-
ALSO READ
Congress, CPI(M) to start seat sharing talks in Bengal after Left's Feb 3 rally: Sources
Congress likely to go it alone in West Bengal
CP(M) brings CPI, RSP on board over seat adjustment with Cong
WB Congress welcomes Yechury's statement
West Bengal CPI unit not to participate in TMC Jan 19 rally
-
A section of West Bengal Congress workers Wednesday staged protest against senior party leaders--Abdul Mannan and Pradip Bhattacharya-- over proposed seat sharing with the CPI(M) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The West Bengal Congress had convened a meeting of its election committee during the day to decide election strategy for the 2019 Parliamentary polls.
Mannan, who is Leader of Opposition in West Bengal state Assembly and Bhattacharya, a party MP and chairman of state coordination committee, faced protest as a section of the state Congress workers shouted slogans against the duo for trying to compromise interests of the party by forging a seat sharing deal with CPI(M).
Congress workers asked then to go back.
Bhattacharya hit back at the protestors saying they are acting against the interests of the party.
"After being in Congress for last four decades. I don't need lecture from you guys on what is in favour of the party and what is against it," Bhattacharya said.
Miffed with CPI(M), the West Bengal Congress Wednesday said there will be no seat sharing with CPI(M) by compromising the dignity of Congress and gave an ultimatum to Left Front to take a call on the tie-up by this Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU