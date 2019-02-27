WB Cong leaders face protest over proposed alliance with

A section of workers Wednesday staged protest against senior party leaders-- and Pradip Bhattacharya-- over proposed seat sharing with the CPI(M) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The had convened a meeting of its election committee during the day to decide election strategy for the 2019 Parliamentary polls.

Mannan, who is of Opposition in state Assembly and Bhattacharya, a party and chairman of state coordination committee, faced protest as a section of the state workers shouted slogans against the duo for trying to compromise interests of the party by forging a seat sharing deal with CPI(M).

Congress workers asked then to go back.

Bhattacharya hit back at the protestors saying they are acting against the interests of the party.

"After being in Congress for last four decades. I don't need lecture from you guys on what is in favour of the party and what is against it," Bhattacharya said.

Miffed with CPI(M), the Wednesday said there will be no seat sharing with CPI(M) by compromising the dignity of Congress and gave an ultimatum to Left Front to take a call on the tie-up by this Sunday.

