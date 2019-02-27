Max temperature in Delhi six notches below normal

The national capital recorded a maximum of 20 degrees on Wednesday, six notches below normal, a said.

"The minimum settled at 9.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal," he said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 95 and 62 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted shallow fog for Thursday morning.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 21 and 7 degrees respectively," the added.

