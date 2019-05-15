WB governor condemns vandalising of Vidyasagar statue

Governor Keshari Nath Wednesday condemned the vandalising of a bust of 19th century Bengali icon Iswarchandra at a college here, and said the culprits should be traced and punished.

Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's road show on Tuesday. During the violence, a bust of was vandalised at the college named after the social reformer.

is also the of the Calcutta University to which the College is affiliated.

"As the of Calcutta University, I am greatly pained at the vandalising of The real culprit for breaking the statue must be traced out and suitably punished," he said in a statement.

He said a new bust of the great social reformer of should immediately be installed and the Calcutta University should take initiative to it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)