Gold worth Rs one crore seized from six passengers

Three kilograms of gold worth Rs one crore have been seized from six passengers, including five women, who arrived here from Colombo, customs officials said Wednesday.
The five, who were part of a nine member group, were intercepted Tuesday after their movements aroused the suspicion of the officials, an official release said.
A physical examination of a 38-year-old man, the head of the group, revealed gold concealed in his rectum, it said.
A search of five women in the group also revealed that they had hidden the yellow metal in a similar manner, the release said.
A total of 25 bundles, wrapped in red adhesive tape, were recovered from them.
Among the items seized were gold rings and chains, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
