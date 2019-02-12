WBBSE lodges police complaint against unknown persons

The WBBSE on Tuesday lodged a complaint with police against unknown persons for sharing purported image of Bengali question paper of the Class 10 Board examination, a top said.

A total of 10,66,000 students are appearing in the class 10 examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education. The examination started on Tuesday with the Bengali paper.

WBBSE told that the board lodged a complaint at commissionerate Cyber Crime cell after a senior government got the image of the Bengali question on his number which purportedly resembled one page of the original Bengali question paper of Tuesday.

"We lodged the police complaint as we want to find out who had clicked the photo and forwarded the same among others to create mischief," he said.

Asked about report of purported image of Bengali first paper question paper circulated on Whatsapp, Ganguly said "the images were taken and forwarded on after the exams began. By that time candidates were already writing their papers inside the centre. So there has been no leak."



He asserted there was no question of holding the Bengali first paper exams again.

He said "we do not have report of any question paper leak and the first day examinations passed off smoothly everywhere in the state, including the hills.

