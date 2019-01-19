We must defeat the corrupt Modi govt to save country and

Lauding supremo for her clarion call to defeat BJP in the coming elections, on Saturday called upon people to fulfil her desire in its true spirit to save the country and democracy.

Addressing a huge rally at the historic Brigade Parade Ground here, Patel said that all non-BJP parties have united here to defeat the BJP government.

"We must save our country and democracy for the welfare of the nation," he said.

Stating that the opposition parties are fighting against "thieves", Patel said while Netaji Subhas had given a call to fight against the 'goro' (Britishers), "we are fighting against choro (thieves)."



The young leader thanked West Bengal Chief Minister for bringing all major opposition leaders on one platform and pointing towards 'jansalab' (mass gathering) at the grounds said it was an indication that BJP is on its way out of power.

