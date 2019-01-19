GRP seizes over 20 kg of ganja from drug peddler

The Government Railway Police Saturday seized over 20 kg of ganja from a drug peddler at the Guwahati railway station here, GRP sources said.
Acting on a tip-off, the GRP detained the drug peddler identified as Majit Kumar, a resident of Haryana from platform number 1 of the railway station, the sources said.
The GRP seized three packets of ganja that Kumar was carrying. The ganja was worth several lakh of rupees, they said, adding further investigations were on.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
