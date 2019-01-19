GRP seizes over 20 kg of ganja from drug peddler

The Saturday seized over 20 kg of from a drug at the railway station here, sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, the detained the drug identified as Majit Kumar, a resident of from platform number 1 of the railway station, the sources said.

The seized three packets of that Kumar was carrying. The was worth several lakh of rupees, they said, adding further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)