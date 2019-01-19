Recover Rs 982cr from resort where MLAs are staying: BJP to Cong

Alleging that the resort where legislators were staying fearing poaching owes Rs 982 crores to the government as a penalty in a land encroachment case, the state BJP Saturday asked the leaders to collect the amount and use it to waive farm loans.

"Eagleton resort owe GOK Rs 998cr Penalty amount in land encroachment case.

"Now that Party will spend time in resort we request 'Maryada Purushothama' Sri.@siddaramaiah,@DKShivakumar &@dineshgrao to collect this money while u return U can use it for loan waiver," BJP said in a tweet, citing

After the crucial legislature party meeting on Friday, the Congress had shifted all its MLAs to Eagleton Resort to "escape" allegedly from the BJP's "onslaught".

Recently, during the assembly session at district, replying to a question raised by JD(S) leader A T Ramaswamy, R V Deshpande had said the will take all measures to collect Rs 982 crores from the resort for encroaching upon 77 acres of government land.

from Bengaluru (rural) D K Suresh, who was reportedly overseeing the stay of the MLAs at the resort, told reporters that the encroachment case was before the court and the facilities were not being provided for free.

"During the government itself, about 20 acre was got released and taken position after measurement. It (the case) was before the court. The resort will not provide us facilities for free," he said in response to a question on the issue.

He said the party will pay the money and submit a payment bill if anybody wants it to do that.

It was at this very resort that the Income Tax department had conducted raids on senior Congress D K Shivakumar in 2017, when he was hosting 44 MLAs to prevent the BJP from allegedly "poaching" them during the Rajya Sabha polls in that state.

