Sonia, Rahul have sent good wishes for opposition rally: Kharge

Representing the at a mega gathering of opposition parties here on Saturday, said and had sent their good wishes for the rally.

At the rally, Kharge, the of the party in the Lok Sabha, read out a message from Sonia Gandhi, highlighting the "crisis" looming over the country with farmers and fishermen living under immense strain.

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, the economic and political institutions of were being undermined, he said, adding that the upcoming polls will be for the restoration of democracy in the country.

Kharge, who participated at the rally organised by and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee as the and Rahul Gandhi, said, "Till we (opposition parties) unite, we will have to continue seeing Modi and Shah trample democracy and the secular values of the country."



Congress's was also present at the rally.

Stating that time and again referred to his "na khaunga na khane dunga" (neither will I eat nor allow anyone to eat) slogan, Kharge wondered what the PM was actually doing.

"He himself is not eating, but he is allowing Adani, Ambani and his corporate friends to benefit," he said.

Going by Modi's promise of creating two crore jobs every year, 9.5 crore jobs should have been created by now, the Congress said, adding that instead, the government had rendered 1.6 crore people jobless.

Referring to demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he alleged that the two measures had triggered an economic crisis in the country.

At the end of his speech, Kharge said in Hindi, "Manzil door hain, rasta kathin hain, phir bhi pahuchna hain. Dil mile na mile, kamse kam haath mila kar chalo (The destination is far and the road is difficult but still, we have to reach there. Whether our hearts meet or not, we should walk holding hands)."



After Kharge's speech, Banerjee thanked and for their good wishes for the rally and for sending the two senior party leaders to the function.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)