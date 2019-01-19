Assam govt increases pension for state freedom fighters'

-
The Assam government has increased the pension for freedom fighters of the state by Rs 1,000 per month with effect from January one.
Now the freedom fighters of the state will get a pension of Rs 21,000 per month.
The monthly pension has been enhanced from existing Rs 20,000 per month to Rs 21,000 per month and it will be applicable to all pensioners who are drawing the state freedom fighters' pension from the state exchequer, said a government release on Saturday.
