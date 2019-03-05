Wednesday blunt Blades in Sheffield derby

United lost ground in the race for promotion to the after they were held to a goalless draw by Wednesday in the at on Monday.

The result saw the Blades fail to regain a place among the top two of the Championship following wins by leaders and second-placed

Instead, United were left in third place, two points behind fellow

Only the top two sides at the end of the regular season are guaranteed places in English football's lucrative top flight next term, with the third and final promotion place decided by a series of play-off matches involving the teams finishing in third to sixth places.

This draw saw Wednesday extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight matches and left the home side six points adrift of a play-off spot, with the Owls now 15 points above the bottom three and relegation looking an increasingly unlikely prospect.

There was a worrying start to Monday's match when the Blades' had objects thrown at him from the crowd while taking a throw-in.

It was the visitors who created the only clear chance of a dull first half, when got on the end of a cross from only for the former Wednesday striker's back-post effort to be well-saved by Keiren Westwood.

Madine also saw appeals for a penalty when coming into contact with after 15 minutes turned down.

Wednesday's lack of threat up front led to bring on for at half-time.

The experienced boss, who began his managerial career with Sheffield United, having played under Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, nearly had his decision vindicated at the start of the second half.

But from Boyd's cross, sent an overhead kick onto the crossbar.

At the other end, Norwood was off-target with a 20-yard shot. Wednesday had the best chance to win the game in the 65th minute when an excellent cross from found the unmarked eight yards out only for the to shoot straight at

The Blades pressed for a goal late on, several set-pieces causing chaos in the Wednesday defence without any of them leading to a clear chance.

