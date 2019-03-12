When compared to firecrackers, vehicles appear to cause more pollution: SC

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked why people were "running after" the firecracker industry when it seems vehicles are a "bigger" source of pollution.

The top court has asked the Centre if there is any comparative study on the "proportion of pollution" caused by firecrackers and automobiles.

It observed that people involved in manufacturing of firecrackers have lost jobs and said the court does not "wish to generate unemployment".

"Is there any comparative study on what proportion of pollution is caused by firecrackers and what proportion is caused by automobile?

"It seems you are running after firecrackers but bigger pollution contributor is perhaps vehicles," a bench of justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer told Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, who is appearing for the Centre.

The bench was hearing a plea which has sought a complete ban on the use of firecrackers across India on the ground that it gives rise to pollution.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 14:20 IST

