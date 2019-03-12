Differences in ruling Meghalaya alliance over LS candidates

Sharp differences emerged in the ruling alliance in with the regional parties deciding to support a candidate for the Shillong seat and the BJP saying it would put up its own nominee.

The Democratic Alliance (MDA) comprises of the (NPP), United Democratic Party (UDP), Peoples (PDF), Hills State (HSDP), (BJP) and the Independents.

After a meeting on Monday -- attended by and NPP Conrad K Sangma, and -- the regional parties in the MDA had announced that it would support the candidature of for the Shillong parliamentary seat.

"We have unanimously decided on a candidate as far as the Shillong seat is concerned. We are preparing on how to contest the elections and we are determined to win both Shillong and Tura seats," Roy told

He said the MDA would also support the candidate to be put up by the NPP for Tura.

The BJP, however, said on Tuesday it would contest from the two constituencies and would not support the common MDA candidate.

"We will go ahead and field our candidates for the two seats. As a national party, our focus is to field candidates. Our interests are for the nation," said.

The NPP is yet to announce its candidate for the Tura, but party officials said Agatha Sangma, who is a former Union and sister of Conrad K Sangma, is likely to be the candidate.

Election to the two seats in will be held on April 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)