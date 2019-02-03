Will contest election from Mumbai South Central: Athawale

-
ALSO READ
Split CM tenure equally between Sena and BJP, says Athawale
Will contest from Mumbai South Central if there's no BJP-Sena
Will remain with the party in power, says Athawale
Rahul Gandhi achieved good victory: Union minister Athawale
Wrong to say cases of atrocities against Dailts have increased under Modi govt: Athawale
-
Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale has once again asserted that he will contest the Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai South Central constituency.
The seat is currently represented by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale.
Athawale has expressed his intention to stand from the seat earlier too.
Addressing a rally here Sunday, Athawale, whose Republican Party of India (A) is part of the NDA, said the Sena president Uddhav Thackeray should show magnanimity and leave the seat for him.
"To fulfil (Shiv Sena founder) late Balasaheb Thackeray's dream, both of us should be together," he said, referring to Thackeray's call for unity of 'Shiv Shakti' (the Sena) and 'Bhim Shakti' (followers of Dr B R Ambedkar).
Athawale, currently a Rajya Sabha member, also said he fully supports prime minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU